Celebrate Earth Day on the Paradise Coast

What’s on your agenda for showing your commitment to protecting the natural environment? Each year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, which falls on Friday, and there are many local opportunities and events in the region.

Friday, April 22

Paddle the Gulf BioBlitz: This three-day event is designed to inspire people to connect to nature by exploring coastal streams and rivers that flow into the Gulf of Mexico in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Paddlers will download the iNaturalist app on their cellphone and upload plant and animal observations along their journey. Locally, the event running April 22-24 is being coordinated by Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership.

Project Stay Planted: The Naples Botanical Garden is celebrating Earth Day with this citizen science initiative. Participants sill identify plants, lichen, and fungi and upload observations to the iNaturalist app from wherever they’re at. Learn to use the app and meet other participants during weekly Saturday workshops at 12:30 p.m. from April 23 to May 21. Learn more and sign up at Naples Botanical Garden Project Stay Planted.

Morning Yoga on the Beach: Open Vinyasa Flow session ($15 plus $8 park admission) at 9 a.m. at Lovers Key State Park. Bring your own mat, water, and props. Purchase tickets at Saba Movement Center.

Earth Day Celebration at Lovers Key State Park: A ranger-led wading trip into seagrass flats (10:30 a.m.) and programs in the Welcome and Discovery Center, and beach cleanup. Event is free with paid park entry but space is limited and registration is required at Lover’s Key Earth Day Celebration.

“The Bald Eagle: A Natural and Cultural History”: Lecture by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Dr. Jack E. Davis, on his latest work, The Bald Eagle: The Improbable Journey of America’s Bird at Lover’s Key State Park. Space is limited; advance ticket purchase ($30 includes park entry fee) is required at lecture tickets.

Saturday, April 23

Save Our Planet Earth Day Jamboree at Cambier Park: Food, beer, live music, art, children’s activities, environmental speakers, enviro-friendly products and services, electric vehicles, and conservation tips, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get the details at Save Our Planet Naples.

Free Earth Day Festival at Conservancy of Southwest Florida: Free Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring live animal encounters, Kid Zone activities, electric boat tours, food trucks, BioBlitz Nature Walks, the new Learning Adventures Bus, local exhibitors, and more. Learn more at Conservancy events.

Lovers Key State Park Events: “How Did They Get That Shot?” beginner-to-intermediate wildlife photo course ($45) at 10 a.m., Beach and Estuary Walk (free with $8 park admission) at 10:30 a.m.