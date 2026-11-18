The Broadway production of Hamilton, seen by more than 28 million people around the world, comes to Naples over Thanksgiving week, November 24 to 29, at Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples. The epic biographical musical tells the honorable story of Alexander Hamilton’s rise from immigrant to a founding father of a new nation and is set to an upbeat score of hip-hop, jazz, and R&B. Tickets start at $119 and include same-day admission to The Baker Museum.