EJ’s Bayfront Café to Open in Meridian Marketplace

EJ’s Bayfront Café, the popular breakfast/lunch/brunch destination in Bayfront Place, is taking its act on the road.

Owner Eric Becker is taking over the former Meridian Café, located eight miles northeast in Meridian Marketplace on Pine Ridge Road. Becker is a classically trained chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in St. Louis. He worked in country clubs and was a partner at Eli’s Restaurant & Lounge in Carlyle, Illinois, before opening EJ’s Bayfront Café in 2012. His menu concentrates on classic morning fare: omelets, benedicts, scrambles and skillets, complemented by a number of vegetarian and vegan choices.

EJ’s serves 450 to 500 diners per day in season. Despite the high volume, Becker is committed to using fresh, seasonal produce in nearly every dish. “Our mission was to create a family-oriented restaurant that would bring the community together and offer a homemade, quality product,” he says. The restaurant is pet friendly on the large outdoor terrace, and a county dog park is directly across the street.

Becker hopes to have his new location open by mid-May. He’ll have access to the recipes from the former Meridian Café, which was known for gluten-free dishes. EJ’s Meridian will have 80 seats to start and will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.