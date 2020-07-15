Chabad Naples to Host Drive-Thru Food Distribution

The boxed food distribution will be open to the public on Thursday, July 16, from 4 to 6 p.m.

As part of Chabad Naples‘ COVID-19 Crisis Assistance efforts, the community center will host a drive-thru food distribution open to all on Thursday, July 16, beginning at 4 p.m. Guests can pick up a box of healthy food for themselves and their family members at 1789 Mandarin Rd. in Naples. Volunteers will be on hand to help distribute the free boxes.

Rabbi Fishel Zaklos, director of the center, and his wife, Ettie Zaklos, are determined to help and uplift the community during the health crisis. Their priority is get essential goods into the hands of individuals and families that need them.

“As COVID-19 numbers spike again, many individuals and families are homebound, without jobs and trying to support their families,” said Rabbi Fishel Zaklos, director of Chabad Naples. “We all have to do our part to help each other. Each box will be family-sized and have a combination of fresh produce. We will have 1,500 boxes to distribute.”

Each box will be packed with sweet broccoli salad, garden salad, creamy jalapeño slaw, baby carrots with Ranch dip, summer salad, and sliced apples or seasonal fruit. The boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

“We must do everything in our power to feed anyone that is hungry. Having access to free fruits and vegetables will lift some of the burden that our community is going through in these hard times,” said Ettie Zaklos, co-director of the center. “This is a wonderful partnership with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable us to assist each other during this challenging virus and ultimately help both Farmers and Families in need.”

In addition to the food distribution, Chabad Naples has been serving the community with a variety of COVID-19 assistance programs and events including food packages, mask distributions, shopping for the elderly and homebound, and Zoom classes.