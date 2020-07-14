Vergina Restaurant Reopens with a New Look

The Fifth Avenue South favorite will offer its renowned dining experience in an updated space and a new reality.

After an extensive renovation during state-mandated closures, Naples’ legendary Vergina Restaurant on Fifth Avenue South has reopened to patrons. Bruce Barone, Jr., executive director of the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID), notes that the award-winning restaurant has refreshing updates to debut to diners. Despite the renovation, the eatery will continue its famous year-round live entertainment that has hosted artists like operatic tenor Ghaleb and Flamenco guitarist and dancer Luis Mejia.

“When the stay at home order was announced and our restaurant closed, we decided to use the interim to refresh and breathe new life into the restaurant,” said Vergina general manager Eric Tancredi. “We began with a few cosmetic upgrades in the main dining room as the enormous marble columns were removed to open the space and create an airy and light feeling.

The restaurant’s update extended to the sound system, which has supported many a live performance in Vergina’s history. According to Tancredi, the restaurant had new sound and lighting systems installed in the bustling bar area to provide clear, balanced music, as well as enhanced lighting on the dance floor. The kitchen was also updated with new flooring, equipment, and prep stations.

With all of the changes, one thing remains the same at Vergina: the delicious food. The menu, peppered with pastas and local seafood-forward dishes, tempts a wide range of palates. Authentic Italian cuisine and Mediterranean dishes are served with modern flair, demonstrating the fusion of Old World flavor and New World innovation.

To bring diners back, Tancredi knew he needed to make them feel safe. The restaurant will maintain the recommended six feet between all guests, reduce capacity in the dining room and bar, temperature checks for staff, and provide hand sanitizer and masks for staff and guests. In addition, the restaurant’s servers will shelve their table-side dish preparation and finishing touches.

“To help reduce contact, we’ve added a QR code to every table and at our hostess station so customers may use their phones to access our menu. Guests can also visit our website or Facebook page to see a menu,” Tancredi said.

Along with online menus and online ordering for pickup or delivery, online payment will continue to be important. Vergina has implemented touchless table side payment systems that allow servers to use tablets computers or other electronic devices so credit cards never leave guests’ hands.