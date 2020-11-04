Child’s Path Receives Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Grant

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has awarded Child’s Path a $35,000 grant to help the organization provide partial scholarships to the children of low income, working parents who struggle to afford child care. These scholarships give at-risk and underserved children access to high quality early education, which prepares them for kindergarten and later academic success. Child’s Path operates four early childhood development centers in Collier County, and more than 75 percent of the 300 children enrolled will receive the scholarships this grant helps to fund.

Heather Singleton, the executive director of Child’s Path said, “High-quality early education helps to break the cycle of poverty for at-risk children. We are so grateful to the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation for their support of early education.”

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation (RMSFF) was created in 2004 by Best Buy founder, Dick Schulze, to give back to the communities in Minnesota, where he and his family grew up, and in Florida, where he now maintains a permanent residence. The foundation is committed to investing $1 billion in grants to nonprofit organizations primarily in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul area and in the Greater Naples-Fort Myers area.