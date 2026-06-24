Meet Minds Over Tumors Founder Darren Nieves

Darren Nieves is proof that age is no barrier to creating something impactful. Operating with the focus of a seasoned leader, the 18-year-old started Minds Over Tumors, a local nonprofit supporting pediatric brain cancer patients and their families. He found inspiration close to home. His sister, Andrea, 24, was diagnosed five years ago with a rare brain tumor. “She’s doing well now, and she’s an ambassador for the organization,” he reports.

Since launching in February 2025, Nieves has raised more than $430,000 for this charity, including $150,000 from a luncheon held in March and $200,000 from a gala he organized last fall, helping families cover medical bills, groceries, mortgage payments, and more. The organization has also delivered more than 1,500 teddy bears to pediatric patients across Southwest Florida.

A recent graduate of Aubrey Rogers High School, Nieves excelled academically while leading service initiatives, helping to raise $34,000 through a Make-A-Wish auction and mobilizing 350 classmates to support Meals of Hope, providing more than a million meals to local families facing hunger. The incoming University of Tampa freshman plans to sustain Minds Over Tumors through additional fundraising events, brain cancer research investments, a scholarship program for pediatric cancer patients, and grant funding. His guiding mantra: “Keep going, keep going, keep going.”