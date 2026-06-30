Linda Orlans Shares Her True North

“I usually don’t spend more than three weeks in any one place,” says Michigan native and Naples resident Linda Orlans. The lawyer and entrepreneur divides her time among four homes, including the elegant Port Royal address she shares with her husband, attorney Gerald Padilla, and their Maltese-Yorkie pup, Hunny Bunny. The couple’s real estate portfolio also comprises a New York City pied-à-terre overlooking the Central Park Zoo and a chic penthouse in the heart of Birmingham, Michigan. Yet come summer, it is the classic Shingle-style cottage on the shores of Lake Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay in Harbor Springs that invariably draws Orlans farther north.

Often referred to as the “Hamptons of the Midwest,” Harbor Springs is celebrated for its unspoiled natural beauty, relaxed resort-town atmosphere, and picturesque mix of historic cottages and modern masterpieces—many with direct access to sandy shores, tranquil blue waters, and breathtaking sunsets. Home to roughly 1,200 year-round residents, the popular Northern Michigan tourist destination offers a wealth of outdoor pursuits, from golf and boating in the summer to skiing and snowmobiling in the winter. Scenic waterfront parks dot the shoreline, and the charming downtown area is lined with restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries.

Located within walking distance of town, Orlans’ cottage—a 5,300-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-bath residence built in the 1980s—boasted a prime location, strong bones, and abundant natural light when she purchased it fully furnished in 2010. However, the home required a substantial renovation to shed the dark colors and heavy florals that weighed down the interior and the drab mauve paint scheme that cloaked the exterior.

Orlans enlisted designer Vee Mossburg of Harbor Springs–based design-and-build firm Cottage Company to lead the construction and interior design teams. “Once Linda and I agreed on a vision for the cottage, she gave us free rein,” Mossburg recalls. As a result, the once-fussy Victorian-style dwelling was reimagined as a serene, coastal-inspired “up-north” retreat.

From Fussy to Fabulous

The home’s dated exterior was transformed with a crisp navy-and-white palette that, according to Mossburg, “was inspired by the deep blue waters of Lake Michigan, literally steps away.” The gingerbread trim was removed from the eaves, and the roof was redone in cedar shingles, giving the home a cleaner, more timeless profile. Structurally, the only significant change was the enclosure of a waterside porch to create a sunroom—what Orlans fondly calls the sleeping porch. “We don’t actually sleep there, but it has windows all around, a large stone fireplace, and spectacular water views,” she says. Mossburg agrees the porch offers amazing vistas, although she declares, “It’s great for naps any time of year.”

Wood floors throughout the home were refinished while others were artfully painted, including a soft blue-and-cream stripe in the sunroom. The rooms were refreshed with beadboard and wainscoting, and trim was painted a creamy white. An eclectic mix of furnishings—ranging from traditional to vintage to transitional—brings each space its own character. Paintings and sculptures by local artists lend a sense of place, while every room is anchored by at least one thoughtfully selected antique.

Another notable modification was converting the seldom-used formal living room into a dual-purpose dining room and library. An antique drop-leaf table Orlans kept from the previous owners is sited in front of one of the home’s four fieldstone fireplaces, setting the scene for both intimate dinner parties and casual meals. Built-in bookshelves and comfortable furnishings complement the space, creating a cozy spot for curling up with a good book.

The kitchen underwent a dramatic transformation as well. Gone are the natural wood cabinets, dark granite countertops, and dated tile backsplash. In their place, gleaming white cabinetry is paired with white-and-gray marble on the island and backsplash for a fresh, modern aesthetic. A former dining nook was opened to create a sitting area, ideal for relaxing with guests and enjoying the sweeping lake views.

Remarkably, the interior’s serene palette of soft blues and greens can be traced to a single source—a nineteenth-century Swedish Mora clock that Mossburg discovered in Texas and had shipped to Michigan. Its hues became the guiding reference for every color used throughout the home. “Even now, when we make changes, we honor that palette,” Orlans notes. The timepiece is displayed in a former closet-turned-alcove in the foyer alongside a custom-built bench—crafted by a local artisan from 200-year-old river pine—that perfectly follows the curvature of the staircase.

The home’s interior was recently refreshed by Cottage Company designer Kelly Mossburg-Konoske, Vee’s daughter, who introduced new furnishings with cleaner lines and updated textiles, lending the spaces a more transitional feel. “Vee did the original design work that I loved, and I could not imagine the house being any better. Then came Kelly with a more modern cottage touch,” Orlans shares. “I am lucky to have had this talented mother-daughter team make my home beautiful, cozy, and comfortable.”

A Legacy of Good Deeds

In Harbor Springs, Orlans embraces her inner homebody, happiest staying in and entertaining family and friends. “I love to cook and host dinner parties; I enjoy bringing people together,” she says. Granddaughters, Emery, 10, and Addison, 6, visit their Grandma and Poppy on occasion, and Orlans’ Naples pals—Jody Lippes, Linda Malone, and Wanda Zaiser—take a girlfriends’ trip each summer to savor the cooler Michigan temperatures and their host’s warm hospitality.

When she’s not unwinding at her northern retreat, the accomplished attorney and entrepreneur devotes her time and resources to a wide range of professional, civic, and philanthropic endeavors. She is the founder of Orlans Law Group—now led by her daughter, attorney Alison Orlans, with a staff of 300 and offices across five states—and land title company eTitle Agency.

Among her many roles, Orlans is one of six lawyers appointed by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve on the Attorney Discipline Board. A graduate of Michigan State University College of Law, she was inducted into the institution’s Donor Hall of Fame and received the George N. Bashara Jr. Distinguished Alumni Award. She also serves on the boards of Detroit Institute of Arts and Detroit Opera, among others.

Back in Naples, Orlans sits on the boards of Artis—Naples and the Port Royal Property Owners’ Association. She is a member of the Naples Botanical Garden’s Sustaining Leadership Council and an active supporter of the Women’s Foundation of Collier County’s Women Lifting Women campaign. “I am passionate about human rights and serving my local community,” she says. “I love to bring women leaders together to help inspire and encourage their journey to make the world a better place.”

A sign above the portico of the Harbor Springs cottage reads “Good Deeds,” a phrase that might suggest the benevolence of its owner. However, Orlans notes that its origin is more literal. “The businesses I’ve built are related to real estate law and land title work,” she explains. Still, the playful double meaning rings true. “I’ve always felt the need to give back,” she adds. “Someone once told me to earn enough money to really make an impact, and that’s what I’ve tried to do. I’ve been blessed.”

Story Credits:

Shot on location at the home of Linda Orlans and Gerald Padilla, Harbor Springs, Michigan

Home styling: Cottage Company, Harbor Springs, Michigan