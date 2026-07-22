Collier Community Foundation Unveils New Headquarters

The Collier Community Foundation (CCF) has officially relocated to its new home at the Wyss Center.

Made possible through a $5 million leadership gift from Naples philanthropist Joanne Wyss and her late husband, Karl, the new facility represents an investment in both the foundation and the future of philanthropy in Collier County.

The hurricane-rated, environmentally-friendly Wyss Center features solar power, an expanded meeting space, and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology. The center is designed to support nonprofit gatherings, educational programs, donor engagement, and collaborative discussions focused on addressing the community’s most pressing needs.

Since its founding in 1985, the Collier Community Foundation has awarded $423.7 million in grants and scholarships, including $31.5 million during the 2026 fiscal year. These investments address Collier County’s most pressing needs, including housing affordability, disaster response, environmental resilience, education, health, and human services.

The new Wyss Center is located at 2340 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 401.