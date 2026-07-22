Patty Baker Humane Society Hosts Empty the Shelters Adoptions

Patty Baker Humane Society Naples is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event, offering reduced adoption fees on eligible dogs and cats through July 26.

Adoption fees for eligible adult and senior dogs and cats will be reduced to $70 or less at both the main shelter and the von Arx Adoption Center.

One of the nation’s largest funded adoption events, Empty the Shelters sponsors a portion of adoption fees at participating shelters across the country. Through the program, adopters can welcome home a spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped pet while helping shelters care for even more animals.

All Patty Baker Humane Society Naples adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, and other essential care. Staff work closely with adopters to match each pet with a home that fits their lifestyle and expectations.

Community members interested in adopting can visit either location through July 26. Adoption hours at the main shelter (370 Airport-Pulling Road North), are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The von Arx Adoption Center (2400-7 Immokalee Road), is open from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.