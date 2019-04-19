HomepageRecently Added How to Wear Pantone’s 2019 Color of the Year Imbue your jewelry box with Living Coral, Pantone’s 2019 color of the year By Mary Murray - April 19, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Wendy Yue earrings with coral, black agate, green jade, and diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, $10,250. Marissa Collections, Naples (marissa collections.com) Bounkit handmade heart brooch with carved red bamboo coral, chalcedony, and 14-karat gold-plated brass, $540. Marissa Collections, Naples (marissacollections.com) Marina B. earrings with coral and diamonds set in 18-karat gold, $2,950. Provident Jewelry, Naples (providentjewelry.com) Seaman Schepps one-of-a-kind nesting necklace with red coral carved beads, freshwater pearls, and gold rondelles, price upon request. Yamron Jewelers, Naples David Webb Domino ring with coral, white enamel, and diamonds set in 18-karat gold and platinum, $27,000. Marissa Collections, Naples (marissacollections.com) Tamara Comolli India bracelet/necklace with coral and 18-karat gold, $9,600. Marissa Collections, Naples (marissacollections.com) Facebook Comments
