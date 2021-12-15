Curating Q&A with Courtney McNeil

NI: Your love of museums began as a child in Boston, visiting the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. How did this parlay into a career?

McNeil: My first love, before museums, was books. I was that kid who would be reading under the covers with a flashlight until all hours. I was an English major [at Georgetown University, where she minored in art history]. My first museum position was an internship in the publications department at The National Gallery in London when I was in grad school [earning a master’s degree in art history from The Courtauld Institute of Art]. So that opportunity married my two interests.

Curating is a form of storytelling.

True. There is an infinite number of stories that can be told through any number of objects, and it is up to a curator to decide which direction to take. For me, it’s important that the art’s narrative gives people the opportunity to pause, reflect on their lives and the lives of others, and see the world through a different lens.

What is The Baker Museum’s biggest exhibition of the season?

That would be “Baseball Heroes,” the private collection of Jay Baker, which started years ago when his wife, Patty, gave him baseball memorabilia as a Christmas gift. We are look- ing at the idea of teamwork and sportsmanship that contributed to the heroic stature of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, and Derek Jeter. But it’s only a tiny snippet of the Bakers’ collecting interests. So, we are hoping that, by showing “Love in All Forms”—fine art from the Bakers’ private collection—at the same time, folks will come away with a richer understanding of who the Bakers are as collectors. They are a household name around town and are so incredibly philanthropic in so many ways. But they are also interesting and fun people, and these exhibitions reveal that.