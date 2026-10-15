Craft Spirits Social is a Spirited Hidden Gem

Breweries and wine bars abound, but where in Southwest Florida is a lover of small-batch distilled spirits to go? For devotees in the know, there’s a Bonita Springs spot where small-batch liquors can be tasted, scrutinized, discussed, and taken home by the bottle. Welcome to Craft Spirits Social, a homey bar, tasting room, and retail shop run by Beth “Dutton” Hurwitz. Located in the Entrada Center, this second-floor speakeasy keeps a low profile.

To find it, look left of The Bohemian on the side facing Old 41, and enter the plain door with the small “Craft Spirits Social” sign. Climb the two flights of stairs, which feature handcrafted murals of Florida fauna and flora. Enter the woodsy, rickhouse-inspired space where more hand-painted murals adorn the walls and a dedicated retail bottle shop displays shelves containing 400 uniquely labeled artisanal spirits. Step through another doorway into the main bar, where cozy furniture and a knowledgeable staff encourage a longer stay. Lead mixologist Cameron Delaney crafts cocktails using these small-batch liquors, and patrons can sample everything from rare bourbons and rums to tequilas and sotols (spirits originating in Mexico). On select nights, the experience expands to include live music on the patio.

“These are brands not showcased in liquor stores,” Hurwitz says. “These are niche distillers.” Hurwitz spent more than 15 years working in her family’s business selling bottles and packaging to distillers. She knows many of them and their products well. She and her staff are passionate about what they serve and want to share both the flavor and background. “We make sure you’re going home with a bottle you will love,” she says.

Hurwitz regularly hosts distillers for tastings and discussions. This month’s schedule includes Ghost Hollow Distillery’s Master Distiller Larry Forrest October 29 and 30.