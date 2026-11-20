Since moving to the United States in 2007, Thanksgiving has become my favorite American holiday—a celebration of gratitude, family, and shared meals that reflects both Italian and American culture. At our family table, my mother-in-law and wife prepare the traditional Thanksgiving sides while I proudly oversee the turkey, which my father-in-law now insists is the family’s best. While turkey takes center stage, the feast’s true character lies in savory herbs, roasted vegetables, sweet cranberry notes, earthy stuffing, and rich gravy coming together in harmony, making the right wine pairing essential.

My favorite pairing is Ciavolich Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Fosso Cancelli from Italy’s Abruzzo region, produced by my friend, Chiara Ciavolich. Her Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Fosso Cancelli balances the freshness and aromatics of a white with the gentle structure and depth of a light red. Made primarily from Montepulciano grapes, the wine boasts a signature cherry blossom color and aromas of strawberry, pomegranate, rose petals, and citrus peel. Its bright acidity complements the richness of turkey and gravy, while its delicate red fruit character enhances cranberry sauce, roasted squash, sweet potatoes, and herb stuffing. I recommend serving this wine slightly chilled, allowing it to express both its refreshing nature and silky texture.

The Ciavolich family, a historic winemaking family in Abruzzo, produces wines with a deep respect for tradition, sustainability, and the natural rhythms of the vineyard. Production remains intentionally small and family-driven, expressing authenticity and artisanal quality in every bottle. The spirit of Thanksgiving mirrors the philosophy behind this wine: simplicity and the joy of family togetherness. Sometimes the best pairings are not the boldest or the most powerful but the ones that bring balance, elegance, and harmony to the meal—exactly what the Ciavolich Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Fosso Cancelli does so beautifully.