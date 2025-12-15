Create Holiday Cheer with Youth Haven

Youth Haven is calling on the community to help ensure that the children and teens that call Youth Haven home have the holiday season they deserve.

Local businesses, organizations, and community members can offer support in a variety of ways, including:

Make a year-end gift. All tax-deductible donations received by December 31 will help provide food, shelter, safety, and healing to children in need. Mail donations to Youth Haven attn.: Year End Donation, 5867 Whitaker Road, Naples, FL 34112

All tax-deductible donations received by December 31 will help provide food, shelter, safety, and healing to children in need. Mail donations to Youth Haven attn.: Year End Donation, 5867 Whitaker Road, Naples, FL 34112 Host a holiday donation drive. Businesses and organizations can host a holiday donation drive event at their location. Participating partners will receive an assortment of gift tags with a requested gift listed on each tag for their team to collect.

Businesses and organizations can host a holiday donation drive event at their location. Participating partners will receive an assortment of gift tags with a requested gift listed on each tag for their team to collect. Purchase an item from Youth Haven’s Holiday Wish List. Children and teens provided their holiday wishes, including toys, electronics, and gift cards. An Amazon wish list is also available at youthhavenswfl.org.

Children and teens provided their holiday wishes, including toys, electronics, and gift cards. An Amazon wish list is also available at youthhavenswfl.org. Donate supplies. Contributions of wrapping paper, bows, scissors, and tape are appreciated. Batteries of all types are also accepted so the children can enjoy their new toys on Christmas.

Contributions of wrapping paper, bows, scissors, and tape are appreciated. Batteries of all types are also accepted so the children can enjoy their new toys on Christmas. Fulfill a gift tag wish. Pick up tags with wish list items at a community partner location, including Golden Gate Nursery, House of Omelets, and Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza. A full list of participating locations is available at youthhavenswfl.org.

Youth Haven can only accept new, unused and unwrapped gifts. The greatest need is for children ages 12 to 21. Baby or toddler gifts, in addition to “scary” or violent-themed items, will not be accepted. Donations will be accepted through December 19.