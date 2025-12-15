Frosty Finds Await at Waterside Shops

While palm trees sway and ocean breezes blow, spoil loved ones this holiday season with gifts in wintery white—like these from the luxury vendors at Waterside Shops

Chill Factor

This off-white cotton fleece hooded sweatshirt for men ($2,100) from Dior is the perfect outside topper when temperatures dip below the Naples norm. Dior, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Wrap It Up

This Kimono-style dress in a rich mascarpone white ($1,290) from Ferragamo features a dramatic scarf neckline and an open back. Ferragamo, Naples 

Stocking Stuffer

Add a little cozy comfort to your hardcore workout attire with Alo’s white Unisex Half-Crew Scrunch Socks ($32). Alo, Naples

Shining Star

Suspended on a green grosgrain ribbon, Swarovski’s Annual Edition Ornament 2025 ($90) is precisely cut with 170 light-catching facets, so it always sparkles. Swarovski, Naples 

Tip of the Iceberg

In its frosted bottle, the Valaya Exclusif Parfum ($265 per 1 oz.; $430 per 2.5 oz.) from Parfums de Marly delivers a warm and velvety scent of almond, transparent white flowers, and creamy white woods. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples 

Blanket Statement

The Iconic Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket in white ($595) from Ralph Lauren is a stylish way to keep slight chills away. Ralph Lauren, Naples 

Baby Steps

Shearling baby booties in ivory ($145) from Jenni Kayne keep little toes protected in cozy and cuddly comfort. Jenni Kayne, Naples 

