Frosty Finds Await at Waterside Shops

Chill Factor

This off-white cotton fleece hooded sweatshirt for men ($2,100) from Dior is the perfect outside topper when temperatures dip below the Naples norm. Dior, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Wrap It Up

This Kimono-style dress in a rich mascarpone white ($1,290) from Ferragamo features a dramatic scarf neckline and an open back. Ferragamo, Naples

Stocking Stuffer

Add a little cozy comfort to your hardcore workout attire with Alo’s white Unisex Half-Crew Scrunch Socks ($32). Alo, Naples

Shining Star

Suspended on a green grosgrain ribbon, Swarovski’s Annual Edition Ornament 2025 ($90) is precisely cut with 170 light-catching facets, so it always sparkles. Swarovski, Naples

Tip of the Iceberg

In its frosted bottle, the Valaya Exclusif Parfum ($265 per 1 oz.; $430 per 2.5 oz.) from Parfums de Marly delivers a warm and velvety scent of almond, transparent white flowers, and creamy white woods. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Blanket Statement

The Iconic Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket in white ($595) from Ralph Lauren is a stylish way to keep slight chills away. Ralph Lauren, Naples

Baby Steps

Shearling baby booties in ivory ($145) from Jenni Kayne keep little toes protected in cozy and cuddly comfort. Jenni Kayne, Naples