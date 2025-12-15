Frosty Finds Await at Waterside Shops

Chill Factor
This off-white cotton fleece hooded sweatshirt for men ($2,100) from Dior is the perfect outside topper when temperatures dip below the Naples norm. Dior, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples
Wrap It Up
This Kimono-style dress in a rich mascarpone white ($1,290) from Ferragamo features a dramatic scarf neckline and an open back. Ferragamo, Naples
Stocking Stuffer
Add a little cozy comfort to your hardcore workout attire with Alo’s white Unisex Half-Crew Scrunch Socks ($32). Alo, Naples
Shining Star
Suspended on a green grosgrain ribbon, Swarovski’s Annual Edition Ornament 2025 ($90) is precisely cut with 170 light-catching facets, so it always sparkles. Swarovski, Naples
Tip of the Iceberg
In its frosted bottle, the Valaya Exclusif Parfum ($265 per 1 oz.; $430 per 2.5 oz.) from Parfums de Marly delivers a warm and velvety scent of almond, transparent white flowers, and creamy white woods. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples
Blanket Statement
The Iconic Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket in white ($595) from Ralph Lauren is a stylish way to keep slight chills away. Ralph Lauren, Naples
Baby Steps
Shearling baby booties in ivory ($145) from Jenni Kayne keep little toes protected in cozy and cuddly comfort. Jenni Kayne, Naples
Facebook Comments