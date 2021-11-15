Deccani Bites Comes to Celebration Park

Chef Asif Syed, owner and executive chef of 21 Spices, is launching a new culinary food truck concept called Deccani Bites by Chef Asif. Known from his appearances on the Food Network, Chef Asif intends to continue his mission to be an ambassador for Indian cuisine: “With this new concept, I want to showcase Indian street food from the Deccan Plateau in India, hence the name Deccani Bites.”

The Deccani or Muglai cuisine is the regional cuisine of the royal state of Hyderabad, Chef Asif’s hometown. The culinary tradition of Hyderabad reflects the influences of different Indian regions and yet stands out on its own.

“Our objective is to combine the casual food culture of a food truck with an elevated dining experience,” he says. “This means that our guests can enjoy unique Indian street food that utilizes the highest quality ingredients and cooking techniques.” Deccani Bites will be located at Celebration Park in Naples and is scheduled to open this month. The menu will offer a variety of appetizers, salads, street food like Naan Flats and Roti, and desserts as well as special drinks.

When asked why he decided to launch his new concept with a food truck, Asif replied: “The first time I was exposed to a food truck concept was when the Food Network invited me to participate at The Great Food Truck Race Show. Although I was not able to participate due to unforeseen circumstances, I realized that current culinary trends have evolved to where people are exploring different eating environments. In every major city, food truck parks are popping up and are attracting a great following. Food trucks are no longer just at construction sites or outdoor events: they’ve become an urban movement of creative chefs who appreciate the flexibility that a food truck can give them.”

Deccani Bites by Chef Asif

Located at Celebration Park, 2880 Becca Ave.