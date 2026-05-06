Drink the Rainbow

Tomato Tempest

Finished with a savory flair, the Tomato Tempest marries the freshness of pressed tomato water with the elegance of dry vermouth and sherry.

Ingredients

2 oz. fresh-pressed tomato water

1 1 / 2 oz. dry vermouth, preferably Lustau Vermut

1 1 / 2 oz. dry sherry, preferably Lustau East India Solera Sherry

2 dash es black pepper bitters

1 drop dill oil

Salami, dill sprig, and an olive to garnish

Add the tomato water, dry vermouth, dry sherry, and black pepper bitters to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled Nick and Nora or martini glass. Add the dill oil. Garnish with a piece of salami, a sprig of dill, and an olive.

Jungle Jack (Rabbit)

A tiki escape with sun-kissed orange hues, warm spices, and tropical rum, this adventurous sip is reminiscent of a luscious dessert.

Ingredients

1 oz. aged rum, preferably Planteray O.F.T.D. Overproof Rum

2 oz. fresh-pressed carrot juice

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 / 2 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. pecan orgeat (recipe at right)

3 dashes tiki bitters, preferably El Guapo Polynesian Kiss Bitters

Cream cheese foam (recipe at right)

Nutmeg to garnish

Add all ingredients except cream cheese foam and nutmeg to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice and shake. Double strain into your glass of choice. Top with cream cheese foam and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Cream Cheese Foam Ingredients

150 g cream cheese (room temperature)

100 ml milk

40 g confectioners’ sugar

200 ml cold cream

Combine the cream cheese, milk, and confectioners’ sugar in a bowl and whisk until the mixture is soft and the cream cheese is fully incorporated. Beat the cold cream into the cream cheese mixture until it is fully incorporated and the mixture stiffens into a pourable foam.

Pecan Orgeat Ingredients

1 cup pecans

500 ml water (plus more for soaking pecans)

60 g coconut sugar

1 / 8 tsp. vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

Soak pecans in water inside a covered jar in the fridge overnight. Drain and then combine the soaked pecans with 500 ml water in a blender. Blend for 60 seconds. Let the mixture sit for 2 hours, then strain out the solids through a cheesecloth. The yield is your nut milk. Combine the nut milk with the coconut sugar, vanilla extract, and salt in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir and warm until sugar is completely dissolved. Do not let it boil. Allow the mixture to cool before pouring it into a clean container and refrigerating.

Olio e Limone

Ingredients

1 oz. whole Meyer lemon, thoroughly washed and sliced

1 / 2 oz. honey

1 1 / 4 -inch knob fresh ginger

1 / 2 oz. extra-virgin olive oil

2 oz. coconut water

Lemon meringue and lemon zest to garnish (optional, meringue recipe below)

Add the Meyer lemon, honey, ginger, olive oil, and coconut water to a blender and emulsify. Pour into a glass. Gently spoon a generous dollop of the meringue onto the surface of the cocktail. Top with lemon zest. To turn this elixir into a bright and velvety cocktail, add 1 1/2 oz. of gin, preferably Fords Gin.

Lemon Meringue Ingredients

1 large egg white (room temperature)

A drop of lemon juice to help stabilize the egg white

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

In a bowl, beat the egg white and lemon juice until soft peaks form. Gradually add the sugar, one tbsp. at a time, while continuing to beat. Continue whisking until the mixture forms stiff, glossy peaks and the sugar is fully dissolved.

Harvest Smash

This smoky, fruity symphony of toasted figs, bursting blueberries, and fresh basil is ideal for celebrating the bounty of late summer.

Ingredients

1 / 2 cup fresh blueberries

2 fresh figs, chopped

Fresh basil leaves to preference, plus more to garnish

1 / 2 oz. lemon juice

1 / 2 oz. honey syrup (1:1 ratio of honey to water)

1 1 / 2 oz. bourbon, pref erably Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon

Muddle the blueberries, figs, basil, lemon juice, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add the bourbon and ice, then stir or shake gently. Pour into a glass and garnish with basil.

Yuzu on My Mind

This cool cocktail delicately balances tropical notes and citrus brightness—perfect for a moment of serene sophistication.

Ingredients

2 oz. coconut rum, preferably Coconut Cartel

1 oz. matcha tea (chilled)

2 oz. coconut water

1 / 2 oz. lemongrass syrup (recipe below)

1 / 2 oz. yuzu juice

Toasted coconut chips to garnish

Add the coconut rum, matcha tea, coconut water, lemongrass syrup, and yuzu juice to a shaker with ice. Shake gently and strain into a glass. Garnish and serve with toasted coconut chips.

Lemongrass Syrup Ingredients

1 cup water

1 / 2 cup coconut sugar

2 stalks fresh lemongrass, bruised and chopped

Combine water and coconut sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a gentle simmer, stirring until the coconut sugar dissolves. Add the bruised and chopped lemongrass stalks. Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes to infuse. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain and refrigerate the syrup in a clean jar.