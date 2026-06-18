Summer Specials Arrive at Le Colonial Naples

From now through July 19, Le Colonial in Naples (457 5th Avenue South) will host soccer fans for select World Cup match screenings, complete with signature French-Vietnamese cuisine, celebratory bubbles, and speciality cocktails.

The Golden Goal is Le Colonial’s take on a signature sip crafted exclusively for the World Cup. It is crafted with Don Julio 1942, yuzu, honey syrup, and Gerard Bertrand Brut.