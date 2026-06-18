Summer Specials Arrive at Le Colonial Naples

From now through July 19, Le Colonial in Naples (457 5th Avenue South) will host soccer fans for select World Cup match screenings, complete with signature French-Vietnamese cuisine, celebratory bubbles, and speciality cocktails.
The Golden Goal is Le Colonial’s take on a signature sip crafted exclusively for the World Cup. It is crafted with Don Julio 1942, yuzu, honey syrup, and Gerard Bertrand Brut.
Guests can also toast the tournament with the Championship Flight, featuring Don Julio Añejo, Don Julio 70, and Don Julio 1942, alongside additional World Cup-inspired cocktails.
Speaking of signature French-Vietnamese cuisine, sample the new Summer Evenings prix fixe menu, available Monday through Friday before 6 p.m., alongside daily Saigon Social in the lounge.
Priced at $42 per person, the Summer Evenings menu highlights include Cha Gio, crispy shrimp and pork rolls with chili lime sauce; Sui Cao Chien, pan-seared chicken dumplings with black vinegar sauce; Ca Hoi Nuong, roasted miso glazed salmon with coconut lobster broth; and Ga Xao Xa Ot, spicy chicken stir-fry with lemongrass, jalapeño, and Thai basil.
For more information, visit lecolonial.com/naples.
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