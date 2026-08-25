Dress Code with Naples Stylist Carlos Escoto

Born in Cuba and raised in Miami before making his way to Naples more than two decades ago, Carlos Escoto has built a career around the belief that fashion is guided by feeling. According to him, every person has their own unique style code. After initially studying psychology, Escoto discovered a creative calling through fashion merchandising, beginning his retail journey with Liz Claiborne before working with brands like Donna Karan, BCBG Max Azria, Gucci, Dior, and Zimmermann. Each experience shaped his understanding of the sartorial, from visual storytelling and luxury craftsmanship to the importance of fostering meaningful relationships, many of which—for him—have morphed into long-lasting friendships.

Today, as founder and president of The Royal Stylist LLC, his styling firm, and as director of community sales for Alice + Olivia at Waterside Shops in Naples, Escoto helps clients build wardrobes that serve them. A humble human, he credits his success to the many persons championing his career, including the management team at Waterside Shops, whose encouragement has helped him grow both professionally and within the community. In his view, great style is not about chasing labels or trends. It is about understanding the details—the colors, silhouettes, and pieces—that reveal an individual’s personality and lifestyle while creating confidence.

Escoto’s Wardrobe Wisdom

NI: What’s one style rule every woman should follow?

Escoto: Wear what makes you feel your best. The right piece is about the feeling it creates—not just how it looks.

What’s one timeless piece every woman should own?

A Chanel jacket. It never goes out of style.

What’s the key to a great wardrobe?

Quality over quantity. Choose pieces that tell your story.

Most underrated brand?

Bottega Veneta. The craftsmanship speaks for itself.

Who’s your fashion icon?

Rachel Zoe, for sure.

Belt and shoes: match or mix their colors?

Match. I think belts and shoes should at least be cousins when it comes to color.

Flats or heels?

Heels. Definitely.

Heidi Searle: Fun, Fabulous, and Fearless

Step inside Heidi Searle’s closet and one thing becomes immediately clear: this is someone who has fun with fashion. Tailored Balmain, feminine Dior, and Caroline’s Couture (Chopard’s couture line) share space with myriad designer handbags and decadent shoes, reflecting a bit of Searle’s vivacious and colorful spirit. Escoto describes Searle as fearless. “Heidi’s a vibe,” he says. “She can be daring with her style, but she’s very elegant, too.”

Searle and Escoto first met thanks to the Naples Winter Wine Festival several years ago while Escoto was employed at Zimmermann at Waterside Shops. The luxury brand donated a bespoke shopping experience as an auction item, bid upon by Searle and her husband. What began as a private event at Zimmermann quickly evolved into a genuine friendship.

“Carlos is never going to put something in front of me just to get a sale,” Searle explains. “He’ll tell me if I need it—or if I don’t.” Escoto and Searle developed a mutual trust that has taken them beyond the fitting room. He accompanied her to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held in Los Angeles, earlier this year, helping to steam garments, dressing her, and managing last-minute details before one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. Escoto applies that same attention to detail to the little things, too. He knows what makes Searle’s life tick—including her beloved cat, Miso, whose birthday he even remembers. It’s a small gesture that speaks to the care he brings to his relationships. When it comes to styling, it’s never been about just selling clothes. “It’s about how a piece makes someone feel,” he says. “And it’s not about me—it’s about my clients.”

According to Searle, “The buck doesn’t stop at the store with Carlos; he really cares.” Through him, she and her husband have become involved with Youth Haven, Collier County’s only emergency and residential shelter for children and teens experiencing abuse, neglect, or homelessness. “Carlos is authentic,” she says. “If he’s excited about a charity, I know it’s because he believes in the cause. He’s not there for the pomp and circumstance—he’s there for the right reasons.”

Wardrobe: Select looks from Balmain

Shot on location at the home of Heidi Searle, Naples

Amanda Schmoyer: Polished, Poised, and Purposeful

Amanda Schmoyer’s style reflects her life: polished yet practical, refined yet versatile. As a mother of young children, she moves seamlessly between family life, philanthropy, and Naples’ social scene. Originally from Fort Myers and now a Naples resident, Schmoyer admires designers like Dior and Hermès and appreciates pieces that are not only beautiful but also unique. For Schmoyer, style is not based in trends, and she enjoys discovering pieces that resonate through quality, craftsmanship, and sophistication.

Schmoyer and Escoto first met nearly a decade ago, when he was working at Gucci at Waterside Shops. What began as a friendship built around a shared appreciation for fashion soon evolved into a valued styling relationship. “The thing I love about Carlos as a stylist is that he’s honest,” Schmoyer says. “Everyone has their insecurities, and he knows how to style me in a way that makes me feel confident.”

The ability to understand his clients on a deeper level is what separates Escoto. He invests time to understand personalities, lifestyles, and the moments his clients are dressing for. “Carlos knows people,” Schmoyer says. “He knows how to work with people, and he makes it fun.”

Sharing a commitment for philanthropy, Escoto and Schmoyer have chaired events together and constructed a bond rooted in something far more meaningful than fashion. “We often talk about how rich we are, but it’s not because of money or things—it’s because we have wonderful families and friends,” Schmoyer says. “Carlos knows what’s really important.”

That authenticity seems to be one of the qualities making Escoto a cherished figure across Naples. And often, he leverages his relationships and connections to support causes close to him. “Carlos is giving of his time; his heart is in the right place,” Schmoyer notes. “He’s just really a great person.”

In Escoto’s estimation, the right piece is not defined by a designer name or a price tag but rather by the feeling it creates. And for clients like Schmoyer, the ultimate luxury is having someone who not only comprehends fashion but also understands the preferences, aspirations, and values of the person wearing it.

Jewelry: Banyan Jewelers

Shot on location at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Dr. Irene Gladstein: Graceful, Feminine, and Modern

Dr. Irene Gladstein’s style reflects the many places that have shaped her. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and having spent much of her professional life in New York, Gladstein brings a worldly perspective to fashion—one that values craftsmanship, intention, and timeless beauty. Drawn to designers like Chanel, Hermès, Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana, The Row, Khaite, and Alaïa, she gravitates to pieces that feel elevated yet personal.

Gladstein, a board-certified oculoplastic surgeon, and Escoto first connected through the Naples social scene. Over time, their association evolved into a trusted styling partnership. Per Gladstein, what differentiates Escoto is his ability to see beyond articles of clothing. “He does not just dress you for a look—he dresses you for a moment, a room, a role, and a message,” she says.

As the founder of Project Glammers and the new Project Glammers Express (an inventive mobile longevity suite), Gladstein moves through a variety of worlds—from medicine and business to philanthropy, family life, and social engagements. Escoto helps her curate a wardrobe that reflects each facet of her life while remaining true to her personal aesthetic. “He understands my work, my family, my events, and the way I want to show up in the world,” she says.

In Escoto’s view, styling Gladstein is about recognizing the qualities that make her distinct. “Irene is a beacon of class,” he says. “She’s graceful—she floats; she doesn’t walk.” He describes her style as a reflection of her personality: sophisticated with a touch of edge. “She has that New York style. She can do a little rock ’n’ roll, but it’s always very elevated.”

Beyond fashion, Gladstein admires Escoto’s ability to make people feel seen. “Carlos is kind, intuitive, thoughtful, and deeply generous with his energy,” she says. “He listens carefully. He remembers details. He understands people. To me, great style is about alignment, how you live, and how you want to be perceived. Carlos understands this beautifully.” In a world where style can sometimes feel intimidating, Gladstein also says Escoto brings warmth and sincerity and creates experiences grounded by honesty and integrity.

As is the case with Searle and Schmoyer, Escoto’s partnership with Gladstein has transcended sartorial-based space. This November, the pair will co-chair Youth Haven’s Cherish the Children Luncheon, bringing their shared passion for philanthropic service into the spotlight.

Jewelry: Banyan Jewelers

Shot on location at the home of Dr. Irene Gladstein, Naples