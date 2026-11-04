Explore Chef June Dispongsa’s Acclaimed Naples Restaurants

She likely would have had a successful career in international law, but June Dispongsa was destined to cook. Today, the Thai-born chef owns four Naples restaurants, all reflecting her multicultural background. Ichi Togarashi opened first along Fifth Avenue South, offering dim sum, ramen, pho, and seafood. Named after Dispongsa’s grandmother, Tong Yin on U.S. 41 in Naples, serves distinctly Thai fare, including papaya salad, khao soi, and dishes inspired by its namesake. It was among the first Naples restaurants to earn a Michelin recommendation last spring, bringing attention to its small space. “I love small and cozy,” Dispongsa says. “It allows me to talk with the guests. I can make sure that the customer has a good experience.”

Sendo de Cafe in downtown Naples is a Japanese-influenced coffeehouse, while Mimoto, next to Tong Yin, serves sushi and Japanese food in a comfortable setting. Dispongsa grew up helping her Chinese grandmother prepare family meals. From her, she learned how to remove fish bones, smash garlic, and make curry paste by hand—grinding chilies, spices, and fresh aromatics with a mortar and pestle. Dispongsa and her chefs still use this method today.

She first came to the United States as a college exchange student. Wanting to stay, Dispongsa earned a master’s degree in international trade law. After briefly working at a Naples restaurant and interning at the Thai embassy in Washington, D.C., she returned to Thailand, opening a restaurant in Bangkok. When her father became ill, she journeyed home. Eventually, Dispongsa came back to the States. With friend Somi Vasitorn, she opened all four Naples restaurants in quick succession. Vasitorn returned to Thailand earlier this year, leaving Dispongsa to oversee operations. She divides her time among eateries, fine-tuning menus and ensuring the kitchens run smoothly. When the restaurants close, she brings their teams together—a group that has created its own sense of family.