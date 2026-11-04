Take a Coffee Break at Four Local Independent Shops

Season is gearing up, and the holidays are fast approaching. What better time to recharge with an exceptional cup of coffee? Considering the plethora of independent coffee shops in the area, it’s evident there’s a thriving coffee culture. Read on about a few coffee joints offering more than a quick pick-me-up.

This popular Mercato purveyor features a full assortment of coffees, with cold brew and iced lattes being especially popular. Operations Manager Tyler Haskin can talk about the beans, the farm they came from, and the farmer who grew them. “I go to the farmers, and buy it, import it, and roast it,” says Haskin, who also owns a roastery. “We train the baristas in the knowledge. We want to make the farmers proud of what they are growing.” Seasonal and specialty drinks include the Melonade Matcha and Mango Sticky Rice Latte. Besides great coffee, they strive for excellent service. “We try to love people,” Haskin says. “Our smile can reach thousands of people a day.”

This friendly café in the Newgate Center, located on U.S. 41, celebrates Colombian coffee, food, and culture. Try some single-origin Colombian coffee or hot chocolate; a milkshake made with espresso, vanilla ice cream, and milk; or a traditional Colombian afternoon snack of bread, cheese, and hot chocolate. For something more substantial, consider an avocado waffle, a variety of arepas, or something sweet—with or without gluten.

For great coffee that comes with a side of nostalgia, check out this groovy Bonita Springs speakeasy offering both. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches or the Disco Donut (honey dipped with a choice of ice cream) pair well with the beverages. This spot offers a record shop boasting bins of new, classic, and rare vinyl records, and on the weekends, live DJs play vinyl-only sets of disco, R & B, and underground techno. Other activities include a monthly storytelling night, Pilates, music bingo, and more.

This popular Marco Island café offers locally roasted organic coffee beans for sale or will do the brewing for you. Croissants, muffins, scones, and mini doughnuts are available, too. Both the coffee and the service earn high marks from customers. An added plus is that it’s just a short drive from there to the beach.