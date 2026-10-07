Explore the Naples Yard and Garden Show

If you have a green thumb, there’s an event this month to help you grow. The 2026 Naples Yard and Garden Show, which takes place October 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature orchids, fruit trees, native and tropical plants, and more. In addition to the plants, visitors of the show can take advantage of learning opportunities from master gardeners who serve as volunteer educators; these volunteers have received training from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension. The UF/IFAS Extension is a three-way partnership between local, state, and federal governments; it seeks to provide scientific knowledge, including information on agriculture, horticulture, and natural resources.

“You can bring your sick plant,” says Jane Monti, one of the master gardeners. “The plant clinics tend to tell us what people are interested in.” Monti emphasizes that gardening is meant to be enjoyed by people of all ages. “Little kids like to do it; older people like to do it,” she notes. “It’s good exercise.”

Ryan Czaplewski, a commercial horticulture agent and interim county extension director at UF/IFAS Collier County, says nearly 2,000 people attend the annual event. “It’s nice for the nursery growers because that’s possibly 2,000 new people who may or may not know who they are,” he explains. Nonprofits, government agencies, and educators gain exposure as well. “It’s just another way of extending everybody’s reach within the community,” Czaplewski adds. The Naples Yard and Garden Show takes place at 14700 Immokalee Road in Naples.