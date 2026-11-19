Topolino. Say it in your best Joe Pesci Italian accent, maybe with an accompanying shrug of the shoulders and a slap of the forehead.

It translates from the Italian into “little mouse” and, back in 1933, Topolino became the inspiration for that lovable Disney character, Mickey Mouse.

But this is Topolino from Fiat, the Fix It Again Tony brand. Introduced in the United States this summer, it’s gearing up to be the must-have automotive accessory.

Technically, it’s not quite a car, it’s an LSV. That’s short for Low-Speed Vehicle, which is a perfect description. With a top speed of just 25 mph, it’s certainly low on the speed front.

Regulations deem that, like many road-legal golf carts, you can only drive one on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. Not something to take on to I-75 then.

But with a starting price of just $14,985, and a bunch of Skittles-like body colors, Topolinos are currently selling like pistachio gelato on a hot August night.

Who are they appealing to? Anyone who lives in a gated community, a beach community, or downtown area. Places like Palm Beach, Old Naples, and South Beach are naturals. Want to be the coolest dude or dudette in The Villages? Sign on the dotted line.

Of course, it’s hard not to fall head-over-heels in love with its too-cute design. Measuring just 8 feet 3 inches long, 4 feet 7 inches wide, and 5 feet 1 inch tall, it’s not much bigger than a plastic recycle bin.

Right now, three different versions are available, all for roughly the same sticker. The regular Topolino comes with a fixed glass roof, while the Topolino Open Air has a roll-back canvas roof.

The funkiest, yet arguably most-appealing model for us Floridians, is the Topolino Dolce Vita, which replaces its doors with a piece of thick, yachty-style rope. Seriously.

Beneath the plastic body, the mechanical bits are basic. A 5.4 kWh lithium-ion battery juices a single 8 hp electric motor, which should take you around 46 miles on a charge.

Plug it in, and re-charging takes around four to five hours using a standard 110-volt domestic outlet.

Fiat just invited me to Fort Lauderdale to be one of the first to try out the Topolino for size, and no exaggeration, it was one of the most fun drives I’ve had all year.

If you don’t like attention, the Topolino is not for you. Pedestrians wave, shout, give you the thumbs-up, and almost risk life and limb to get the perfect selfie with the little mouse.

But full disclosure here, it is pretty dreadful to drive. The biggest problem is that 25 mph speed restrictor.

You don’t realize how slow 25 mph is unless you’ve driven along A1A in Lauderdale, with a line of pick-ups and Amazon vans breathing on your back bumper.

Then there’s the ride quality, or lack of it. It feels like actual suspension is an optional extra. Over anything less than pool-table-smooth blacktop, the Fiat jitters and jolt, jumps and bumps. A Dallas bull offers a less turbulent ride.

But the unassisted steering is nicely precise, and boy can this thing turn on a dime. Zipping in and out of parking spaces is one of the delights of driving this glorified golf cart.

As for creature comforts, you’re out of luck. There are only two seats, and they look like they came out of a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, with the kind of plastic seat cushions you see on lawn furniture. Air conditioning? That would be a “no.”

Perhaps its biggest drawback is the lack of storage space. Nothing behind the seats, nothing up front where a trunk might be. Just a trendy Fiat suitcase on the rear deck that you know is going to get soaking wet or stolen.

But the truth is, I secretly loved this little tike. Just looking at it puts a smile on your face, and, despite its obvious shortcomings, it would still be a blast driving one downtown where I live. Especially the open-air, ropes-for-doors Dolce Vita.

Now if they could only make it go just a little faster.