Family Night Kicks off at The Local

Consider dinner handled. As kids head back to the classroom and parents get back into a routine, The Local, Naples’ farm-to-fork restaurant, is featuring Family Night specials on Monday and Tuesday evenings, starting at 6:15 p.m., through September 27. (Note: The restaurant will be closed from Monday, September 5, to Monday, September 12, reopening September 13.)

Parents can enjoy a choice of soup or salad, an entrée, and The Local’s featured dessert—Zeppole—for $30 per person. A full kids menu is available as well. Click here for more information and to peruse the menu.