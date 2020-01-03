Farm-to-Table Cocktails from Naples’ Dining Scene

1. Bar Tulia | Nonna’s Garden & San Junipero

Inspiration: At chef Vincenzo Betulia’s restaurants, quality ingredients extend to the cocktail program. Nonna’s Garden and San Junipero, two gin-based elixirs, benefit from homegrown juices and herbs. The former employs strawberry juice and oregano to highlight the honey aroma from the Barr Hill aged gin, while the latter complements the crisp Junípero gin with cucumber juice and mint for a clean, savory sip.

2. Sea Salt | Purple Heart

Inspiration: This vibrant cocktail, made with Empress 1908 gin, lemon juice, ruby red grapefruit, and London Essence Co. bitter orange and elderflower tonic, strikes a refreshing balance of floral and citrus notes. Small-batch distilled, the gin owes its unique profile to botanicals such as juniper, rose petals, ginger root, and butterfly pea blossom, which imparts its distinctive color. Once the acidity from the lemon commingles with the gin, the libation slowly changes from indigo blue to royal purple.

3. Coast | A Berry Bubbly Thyme & Basil Aperol Smash

Inspiration: Self-care takes many forms at this resort, including retreats, beachside yoga, and a weekly toes-in-the-sand Wellness Wednesday happy hour, where visitors can enjoy healthy bites and drinks with garden-plucked ingredients. Options such as A Berry Bubbly Thyme (limoncello, muddled strawberries and thyme, and Prosecco) and the Basil Aperol Smash (basil leaves muddled in Aperol and topped off with Prosecco) are low-ABV and high in healing properties.

4. The Continental | Red Wolf

Inspiration: Homemade infusions make the difference in this sweet-meets-spicy beverage concocted by bar manager Drew Martin. El Mayor Tequlia Single Estate Blanco from the Los Lobos Plantation in Jalisco, Mexico, and agave syrup, steeped overnight with fresno chilis, deliver the kick; Cointreau and watermelon juice bring brightness; and the earthy Dolin Blanc vermouth, steeped with sage for 24 hours, smooths everything out.

5. The Bevy | Italian 75

Inspiration: Riffing on a French 75, this drink swaps Champagne for Prosecco and gin for organic EG rosemary and lavender vodka. Meanwhile, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, simple syrup, and blueberries round out the herbal flavor. Each fragrant sip brings the scents and tastes of an Italian garden closer to home.