Green Scene

1. Paddy Murphy’s: Two Irish exiles, Johnny McNaboe (of County Cavan) and Michael O’ Regan (of Kerry), opened this fixture of Fifth Avenue South in 1998. The decor features mahogany and bar rails imported from the old country for authenticity, and the beer list boasts Guinness, Harp, and Smithwicks (from Ireland’s oldest brewery, located on the grounds of St. Francis’ Abbey). The menu is studded with comfort food such as meatballs, burgers, and fish and chips. There’s live Irish music five nights each week, and Paddy Murphy’s “celebrates every day like it’s St. Patrick’s Day.” (paddymurphys.com)

2. Shea’s at Lansdowne Street: You don’t have to be a Red Sox fan to enjoy your visit here, but it helps. Named for a street near Fenway Park, this successful branch of the original Lansdowne Street in Bonita Springs features a Green Monster scorecard, bites like lobster rolls and New England clam chowder, and a jukebox (probably tuned to “Sweet Caroline”) for those moments when the live music takes a break. Patriots and Celtics fans are welcomed, too. (sheasatlansdownest.com)

3. Johnny Malloy’s Sports Pub: Although named for a mounted policeman from Cleveland, Ohio, this Bonita Springs pub is Irish through and through. Culinary classics include corned beef and cabbage, a unique mashed potato pizza, and the Dublin Dip (similar to the French version but more patriotic). Wash it down with a large selection of domestic, imported, and craft beers, and focus on your favorite game among the bank of TVs. (johnnymalloysflorida.com)

4. Erin’s Isle: One of Naples’ best-kept secrets, this Irish pub and restaurant has been operating at the public Hibiscus Golf Club since 1983. If you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style, make a reservation to dine on shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, or fresh local seafood, and sample the extensive wine list. Finish with one of the most authentic Irish coffees in Southwest Florida. (erinisle.biz)

5. Old Naples Pub: Since Ireland has been independent of the U.K. since 1922, there’s no need to worry about wandering into this British-themed pub on March 17 (or its sister establishment, The Pub at Mercato). Dine on international fare such as crab cakes, coconut shrimp, and baby back ribs while relaxing with a Black and Tan. Pianist Chuck Jobes entertains Thursdays through Saturdays, and Andy Wahlberg provides harp guitar and humor Wednesday and Sunday nights. (naplespubs.com)