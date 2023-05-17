Hermès Opens in Naples

Hermès, the French luxury design house, recently opened its doors in Naples. The spacious boutique, with its all-white exterior, is uniquely positioned in the exclusive Waterside Shops, giving it a stand-alone feeling and impressive appearance.

Upon entry, guests are welcome to discover the Hermès collections displayed across one floor: women’s and men’s silks, home goods, perfume, makeup, fashion, and fine jewelry and watches; the store also includes a shoe salon and a niche devoted to leather goods.

The lush environment of the Gulf Coast is reflected in the colors and textures found within the store’s interior: high ceilings and tall windows flood the space with natural light; a stucco wave treatment is displayed on the walls; and a pastel palette of ochre, green, and ivory is woven into custom gradient carpets and terrazzo floors, all of which are surrounded by display cases and walls of sandblasted cherrywood. An art collection, including landscapes and photographs, further connects the Naples store to the artistry inherent in the brand.

Diane Mahady, president, Hermès of Paris, sums it up best, stating: “We are thrilled to join the vibrant and dynamic city of Naples with the opening of our fifth store in Florida. Our beautiful new home at Waterside Shops is the perfect location to share Hermès’ craft and culture, and we look forward to welcoming the community.”