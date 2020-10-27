High-Flying Fall Fashion

Cupro pants ($585), Cupro jacket ($1,790), Max Mara, Waterside Shops, Naples; Plane: 1982 Smith Acro Sport II
Fantasy tweed jacket (price upon request), viscose polyamide skirt ($2,000), tights ($375), calfskin boots ($1,800), necklace ($1,900), Chanel, Saks Fifth Avenue, Waterside Shops, Naples; Plane: 1951 Halloran WR-1 Love
Star-embroidered gown with hood ($3,995), Naeem Khan; Plane: 1975 Grumman F-14 Tomcat
Red mini dress with chest cut-out ($1,795), Versace; Dior Iron boots ($1,350), Dior; Plane: 1946 Ercoupe
Removable-collar dress ($798), Tory Burch, Waterside Shops, Naples; gold medusa stud earrings ($300), Versace; Plane: 1946 Ercoupe
Jumpsuit ($7,300), blouse ($2,000), scarf ($470), socks ($460), Teddy-D heels ($1,050), Dior; Plane: 1967 Wise Pietenpol CB-1
V-neck dress, ($4,900), Valentino, Marissa Collections, Third Street South, Naples; JC x Timberland/F black nubuck leather boots with gunmetal glitter ($595), Jimmy Choo; Plane: 1954 Lockheed XFV “Vertical Riser”
White plunge leather dress ($8,400), yellow satin Suspender heels ($1,050), Fendi; calf leather bag ($1,350), Max Mara, Waterside Shops, Naples; belt (price upon request), Dior; Plane: 1979 Boeing 727-233
Pleated shirt dress with necktie ($2,690), chain cutaway jacket ($2,190), Michael Kors Collection, Marissa Collections, Third Street South, Naples; Plane: 1943 Douglas C-47 Skytrain
Story Credits:
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Annie Gustafsson, Elite Model Management, Miami
Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone,
Creative Management, Miami
Fashion assistant: Roxy Rooney
Photography assistant: Lucie Prsalova
Facebook Comments