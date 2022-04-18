Japanese Street Food Celebration at Namba

Although this Naples restaurant is more famous for authentic Japanese sushi, the Berkshire pork belly bun is one of the most popular dishes on Namba’s menu. The pork belly meat is kept in a low-heat marinade for 24 hours, then placed in a hot chashu broth for several minutes to complete the cooking process. The buns are served with lettuce, pickled cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, and hoisin sauce. “Variations on pork buns are found on the menu of almost every ramen shop in Japan,” says chef Pitak “Koko” Hermkhunthod. “I wanted to present a street food item that is commonly eaten in Japan; it’s both comfort food and also art on a plate.”