Jingled Elves Host a Party with a Purpose

The Jingled Elves once again don their red tees, elf hats, and sneakers for a festive trolley ride through Naples December 10

Jingled Elves. Photo by Helen Werener
Jingled Elves. Photo by Helen Werener

The Jingled Elves once again don their red tees, elf hats, and sneakers for a festive trolley ride through Naples, stopping to perform an impromptu flash mob dance on the event lawn at Mercato, Venetian Village, and Sugden Plaza to support organizations helping women and children in Collier County. This year’s Trolley Tour takes place December 10; tickets are $200. 

