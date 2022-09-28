Local Finds to Get Your Pink On

Rosy Refresh
Vibrant Thibaut fabrics and trim (price varies per fabric grade and project) give pillows a quick facelift while adding a pop of pink to any room. Traditions Classic Home Furnishings, Naples
Ball Hog
You won’t want to share these easy-to-spot fluorescent pink Reva golf balls ($25 per dozen) by Callaway, tailored to women and designed for maximum distance. PGA Tour Superstore, Naples
Real Men Wear Pink
Made from a polyester bamboo and spandex blend, this Chubbies Performance Polo ($60) will help you stand out on the links—even when your game doesn’t. PGA Tour Superstore, Naples
Tee Anyone?
Head to hole one, and flaunt these fuchsia Pride golf tees ($9 per 30); a portion of sales proceeds are donated to breast cancer research. PGA Tour Superstore, Naples
Cycle-Delic
Go faster and further on an Electra Townie Go! e-bike in guava ($1,750); reach speeds of 20 mph with support from a rear hub motor. The Bike Route, Naples
Pretty in Pink
Classic and smart, dress up almost any look with pearl pieces from Pierre & Harry, including this Keshi Coin Pearl Necklace with gold flake ($465), 64-inch Pink Rope ($1,395), and Baroque Studs ($625). Pierre & Harry, Naples
Blushing Beauty
Color your cheeks with RMS Beauty powder blush in French Rose ($30) and Living Glow Face and Body Powder brush ($36); hydrate your skin with refreshing Pure Rosewater face mist ($75) by Chantecaille. Bluemercury, Naples
Eat Dessert First
Spoil your dinner, and indulge in a vanilla cupcake topped with strawberry cream frosting ($5 each). Grace & Shelly’s Cupcakes, Naples
Walk the Walk
Lace up a pair of Golden Goose Yeah leather sneakers in rose ($525), then participate in a walk (or run) for the cure near you. Marissa Collections, Naples
Chill Out
Complete with a petit rose garnish, Frosé ($16) at The French is a chic way to unwind after a balmy stroll on Fifth Avenue South. The French Brasserie Rustique, Naples
Glossy Finish
Smith & Cult nail polish in Suburban Warrior ($18) makes for a bold statement on your nails. Bluemercury, Naples
