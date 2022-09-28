Local Finds to Get Your Pink On

Embrace a rosy hue in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Vibrant Thibaut fabrics and trim (price varies per fabric grade and project) give pillows a quick facelift while adding a pop of pink to any room. Traditions Classic Home Furnishings, Naples 

Ball Hog

You won’t want to share these easy-to-spot fluorescent pink Reva golf balls ($25 per dozen) by Callaway, tailored to women and designed for maximum distance. PGA Tour Superstore, Naples

Real Men Wear Pink

Made from a polyester bamboo and spandex blend, this Chubbies Performance Polo ($60) will help you stand out on the links—even when your game doesn’t. PGA Tour Superstore, Naples 

Tee Anyone?

Head to hole one, and flaunt these fuchsia Pride golf tees ($9 per 30); a portion of sales proceeds are donated to breast cancer research. PGA Tour Superstore, Naples

Cycle-Delic

Go faster and further on an Electra Townie Go! e-bike in guava ($1,750); reach speeds of 20 mph with support from a rear hub motor. The Bike Route, Naples 

Pretty in Pink

Classic and smart, dress up almost any look with pearl pieces from Pierre & Harry, including this Keshi Coin Pearl Necklace with gold flake ($465), 64-inch Pink Rope ($1,395), and Baroque Studs ($625). Pierre & Harry, Naples 

Blushing Beauty

Color your cheeks with RMS Beauty powder blush in French Rose ($30) and Living Glow Face and Body Powder brush ($36); hydrate your skin with refreshing Pure Rosewater face mist ($75) by Chantecaille. Bluemercury, Naples 

Eat Dessert First

Spoil your dinner, and indulge in a vanilla cupcake topped with strawberry cream frosting ($5 each). Grace & Shelly’s Cupcakes, Naples 

Walk the Walk

Lace up a pair of Golden Goose Yeah leather sneakers in rose ($525), then participate in a walk (or run) for the cure near you. Marissa Collections, Naples

Chill Out

Complete with a petit rose garnish, Frosé ($16) at The French is a chic way to unwind after a balmy stroll on Fifth Avenue South. The French Brasserie Rustique, Naples 

Glossy Finish 

Smith & Cult nail polish in Suburban Warrior ($18) makes for a bold statement on your nails. Bluemercury, Naples 

