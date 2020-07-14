Locally Grown

The weather’s heating up and the seasonal crowds are thinning, but that doesn’t mean our options for fresh, local produce have disappeared, too. The popular Third Street South Farmers Market is a year-round institution—one that has been going on for a quarter of a century. From May to mid-November, it moves from its seasonal location between Broad Avenue South and Thirteenth Avenue to behind Tommy Bahama in the Neapolitan parking lot. Open every Saturday from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., the market’s booths are filled with fresh fruits, pastas, cheeses, flowers, and more.