Luxe Summer Style is Game On

Tory Sport Fall 2021
Tory Sport printed half-zip anorak ($298), printed compression chevron 7/8 leggings ($168), Tory sneaker ($228), Tory Burch, Naples
Pedal Pusher
Bike GM closed frame in Jacquard Since 1854 monogram ($28,900), Louis Vuitton, Naples
Roll On
Roller skate and high top sneaker with sublimated “Savana Dance” print ($4,700), Hermès
Pretty Paddles
Everyday Objects leather and walnut table-tennis paddles ($700 for set of two), Tiffany & Co., Naples
Love Means Nothing
Wilson checked tennis racket ($770), Wilson tennis balls ($105 for set of 3), Saint Laurent
Game On
Métiers d’Art 2021 checkers ($6,200), Chanel at Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples
Kick Print
Barocco soccer ball ($250), Versace
Board Sport
Dioriviera skateboard ($2,650), Dior
Case in Point
Yoga mat with harness carrier ($1,990), Prada
