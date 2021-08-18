Luxe Summer Style is Game On

Exercise body and mind in style

Tory Sport printed half-zip anorak ($298), printed compression chevron 7:8 leggings ($168), Tory sneaker ($228), Tory Burch, Naples Tory Sport Fall 2021

Bike GM closed frame in Jacquard Since 1854 monogram ($28,900), Louis Vuitton, Naples

Pedal Pusher 

Roller skate and high top sneaker with sublimated “Savana Dance” print ($4,700), Hermès

Roll On

Everyday Objects leather and walnut table-tennis paddles ($700 for set of two), Tiffany & Co., Naples

Pretty Paddles

Wilson checked tennis racket ($770), Wilson tennis balls ($105 for set of 3), Saint LaurentWilson checked tennis racket ($770), Wilson tennis balls ($105 for set of 3), Saint Laurent 1

Love Means Nothing

Métiers d’Art 2021 checkers ($6,200), Chanel at Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples

Game On

 Barocco soccer ball ($250), Versace

Kick Print

Dioriviera skateboard ($2,650), Dior

Board Sport

Yoga mat with harness carrier ($1,990), Prada

Case in Point

