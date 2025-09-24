Anne Fontaine Brings French Luxury to Naples

Anne Fontaine will bring her French luxury ready-to-wear to downtown Naples during an exclusive fashion show and luncheon, benefiting local nonprofit Beverly’s Angels, October 29.

The event begins with a seated lunch at Ocean Prime, followed by a Paris-style runway show in Sugden Plaza. Following the curated presentation of Anne Fontaine’s latest collection, guests are invited to a post-event shopping party at the boutique. Shop her signature white shirts and feminine silhouettes, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Beverly’s Angels’ work to provide new essentials to the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (A.L.I.C.E.) population in Collier County.

Tickets are $350; VIP tickets are $500. Tables for eight include bottle service and wine available for $2,800-$4,000. Tickets are available to purchase here.