Party on Wheels

Wine shopping can be fun, but it doesn’t compare to receiving a perfectly chilled glass of sparkling or still wine from a vintage truck. Naples-based Bubbles Mobile Bar is a new venture from the husband-and-wife team of Patti Genko and Scott Beddome, who hatched the idea while traveling in Europe.

“We saw them and thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have a mobile wine truck to set the tone for an event?’” Genko recalls. “They’re functional, but they’re also a piece of sculpture. People are drawn to them as soon as they see them.”

The vehicles in question are a 1965 Innocenti Lambro 200 and a 1963 Piaggio Ape D. Both are equipped with taps that can dispense between 130-150 glasses of wine (or other libations such as beer and kombucha) from a 26-gallon keg. The trucks currently serve a still Napa Valley rosé and Eufloria, a sparkling white from Washington state. Florida law requires that Genko and Beddome work in tandem with venues that have catering licenses, so the trucks are becoming popular attractions at weddings and country club functions.

Genko thinks the future of Bubbles Mobile Bar is only limited by the availability of authentic vehicles. Golf tournaments are interested, and the couple is talking to wineries who want to use the trucks to brand their products. “People respond to the beauty of them,” she says. “I love to see the look on their faces when the trucks pull up.”