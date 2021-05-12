Picnic Perfection with Coast & Mingle

The full-service luxury picnic company makes the most of the Gulf Coast's beautiful white sand beaches for any special occasion

The beaches of Southwest Florida are ideal for a special-occasion picnic—except you may not feel like transporting tables, chairs, place settings, food, and drinks to the destination. Kayse Duffy and Monette Everett have a solution for that. Their company, Coast & Mingle, provides full-service luxury picnics for a variety of occasions.

“The Gulf Coast is dotted with beautiful, uncrowded white sand beaches,” says Everett. “When hospitality shut down during the pandemic, we thought it was a great opportunity to provide a service to people who wanted to socialize safely.”

Celebratory options include birthdays, anniversaries, bridal showers, and corporate events; the pair also caters picnics in private homes and parks. Clients choose among three packages, depending on the number of guests, and have the ability to fully customize their event with tents, fresh flowers, and selfie mirrors. Coast & Mingle will supply grazing boxes and pizza from local vendors or pick up food from your favorite restaurant and deliver to the picnic.

“We source our supplies from local, family-owned businesses,” says Duffy. “We also try to support the community. At the end of each month, we donate a percentage of our profits to charities that are important to us, such as Christie’s Cause in Estero, which works to eradicate child exploitation and sex trafficking.”

As the business grows, they visualize expanding into luxury event planning, but beach picnics remain the focus for now. “It’s something new to the area,” says Everett, “and most people have never seen anything like it.”