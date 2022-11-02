Q&A with Author Sarah Penner

NI: What is your formal education? Penner: I have no formal writing education. No MFA. No English degree. I went to the University of Kansas and graduated with a degree in finance. [As a young businesswoman, Penner traveled the world, writing only in her free time; she admits she did take some online writing classes before attempting to write her first novel.] In early 2021, upon the great reception of my debut novel, The Lost Apothecary, I resigned from my day job. I’m now thrilled to call myself a full-time author. Are you an avid reader? A sometime reader? I read all the time. It’s a must for those of us working in this industry. I mostly read books that haven’t yet been released. I’m often asked to review forthcoming novels; most of these are historical fiction, mystery, or magical realism. It’s a great perk to this job, but also stressful—more deadlines to adhere to. Were you a bookworm as a child? If so, what books did you enjoy reading? I was a bookworm, yes, and I also loved to journal. I loved Nancy Drew books, the Sweet Valley High series, and The Baby-Sitters Club.

What do you enjoy reading today? Do you have a favorite genre? When I do read for pleasure, I absolutely love narrative nonfiction. My favorite author of all time is Erik Larson, and of his books, my favorite is Dead Wake. I have a strange obsession with maritime and seafaring stories. Other favorites in this sub-genre include [Nathaniel] Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea and [Julian] Sancton’s Madhouse at the End of the Earth. Where do you get your inspiration for your novels? I’ve been inspired by countless authors. I love Fiona Davis’ use of a dual timeline and the fact that her historical fiction is accessible to a wide audience without feeling tense or verbose. I also love Ira Levin’s prose—namely the way he relays sensory detail with only a few words. Some of my earliest historical fiction favorites were written by Ken Follett, Philippa Gregory, and Elizabeth Kostova. I also love Erin Morgenstern’s writing style as seen in The Night Circus. Writing a period piece necessitates research. Where did you get your information? For The Lost Apothecary, researching the many herbal and homespun remedies was a time-consuming albeit entertaining task. I visited the British Library, sifting through old manuscripts and druggist diaries. I reviewed digitized pharmacopoeias, and I studied extensively some well-known poisoning cases in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. I was surprised by the number of plants and herbs that are highly toxic, and I was fascinated while reading about the clever, if ineffective, remedies used by the predecessors of modern-day pharmacists.