STARability Foundation Hosts Movement Webinar

STARability Foundation is inviting invites families, caregivers, and community members to its upcoming “Support. Learn. Connect.” webinar exploring how to motivate movement in “Motivating People to Choose to Move” on August 26.

About the Webinar

Part of STARability’s monthly webinar series offered through the support services department, the session will feature John Watson, president and founder of Bloom Fitness. He will discuss why the most effective ways to inspire someone to exercise often have very little to do with exercise itself.

Attendees will explore how connection, encouragement, and an understanding of an individual’s interests can make movement more appealing and sustainable. The session offers practical insights for creating positive experiences that empower individuals of all abilities to embrace movement as a meaningful part of their lives and a foundation for physical, mental, and emotional wellness.

About Bloom Fitness

Watson and his wife, Jill, were inspired to create Bloom Fitness by their daughter, Emma, who lives with an intellectual and developmental disability. As Emma entered adulthood, they found few movement and fitness options designed to support her unique physical and emotional needs. Drawing on their shared passions for fitness, philanthropy, and enriching the lives of people with developmental disabilities, the Watsons set out to help fill that gap.

Bloom Fitness provides accessible group fitness opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at approximately 50 locations across seven states. It offers indoor cycling, Pilates, yoga, chair-based fitness, weights, and dance, delivered through in-person classes, prerecorded sessions and the BloomLive virtual program.

Know Before You Go

STARability’s “Support. Learn. Connect.” series is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month from noon to 1 p.m., offering accessible, expert-led discussions on topics important to families and caregivers. The webinar is free and open to the public.

To register, visit STARability.org/upcoming-events or email supportservices@starability.org.