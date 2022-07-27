Retail Jewel Refreshed

As it honors its fiftieth anniversary, Yamron Jewelers is reveling in its renovated boutique at Waterside Shops following a yearlong project to update the entire retail space. A new entry, lighting, jewelry cases, and private VIP viewing room for Patek Philippe watches greet shoppers at the luxury watch and fine jewelry emporium. It reopened in April but is planning a grand opening soiree in the fall.

“We believe Naples is one of the most unique places in the world, with some of the nicest, most pleasant people to work with,” says Benjamin Kendall, Yamron president. “We couldn’t imagine doing business anywhere else.”