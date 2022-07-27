Retail Jewel Refreshed

Yamron Jewelers is looking shiny and new with a revamped interior

By
-
Yamron Jewelers' new interior. Courtesy of Yamron Jewelers
Yamron Jewelers’ new interior. Photo courtesy of Yamron Jewelers

As it honors its fiftieth anniversary, Yamron Jewelers is reveling in its renovated boutique at Waterside Shops following a yearlong project to update the entire retail space. A new entry, lighting, jewelry cases, and private VIP viewing room for Patek Philippe watches greet shoppers at the luxury watch and fine jewelry emporium. It reopened in April but is planning a grand opening soiree in the fall.

This 18-karat yellow gold, diamond, and Zambian emerald pendant is a new addition to the Yamron Collection. Courtesy of Yamron Jewelers
This 18-karat yellow gold, diamond, and Zambian emerald pendant is a new addition to the Yamron Collection. Courtesy of Yamron Jewelers

“We believe Naples is one of the most unique places in the world, with some of the nicest, most pleasant people to work with,” says Benjamin Kendall, Yamron president. “We couldn’t imagine doing business anywhere else.” 

