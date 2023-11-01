For 75 years, the Naples Area Board of REALTORS® (NABOR®) has connected residents to trusted real estate advisors who help families achieve their homeownership dreams. As members of the National Association of REALTORS®, NABOR®’s real estate professionals pledge to uphold the highest ethical standards and prioritize customer interests when facilitating real estate transactions. NABOR® members have an enduring legacy and positive impact across Collier County and the surrounding area.

REALTOR® Code of Ethics

What sets REALTORS® apart is their commitment to the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, a set of professional standards emphasizing the protection of the public, and customers’ interests, and equal representation for all parties. REALTORS® are required to complete ethics training and can be disciplined for breaches. The Code gives customers the confidence that their REALTOR® will be honest, transparent, and fair throughout the real estate transaction.

Promoting Knowledge

Buyers and sellers alike benefit from partnering with a REALTOR® whose intimate local knowledge helps them make informed decisions. NABOR®’s real estate professionals have their fingers on the pulse of the Naples real estate market – from neighborhood trends to housing inventory and pricing data. They leverage their expertise to establish accurate market valuations and identify properties matching their customers’ needs, guiding them through negotiations, contracts, financing and inspections successfully.

Connecting Customers to Listings

NABOR®’s membership controls the area’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS). This MLS provides the most extensive, accurate database of Naples’ listings available. As REALTORS®, NABOR® members have full access to MLS inventory giving customers an unparalleled breadth of options. They can quickly and easily match available listings to their customers’ needs and budgets.

Supporting the Community

NABOR®’s real estate professionals provide service to their customers that extends beyond executing transactions. They are invested in the long-term prosperity of the entire Naples community, the highest standards of professionalism, and ethical treatment for every person they encounter.

Philanthropy and community leadership are integral parts of the NABOR® mission. NABOR® gives back to the community through charitable contributions and volunteer work. Each year, NABOR® donates thousands of dollars to local nonprofits. Members serve on local government advisory committees and boards to advocate for policies supporting homeowners and area businesses. They champion initiatives that preserve the environment, protect property owner rights, and provide housing assistance to those in need. They believe homeownership strengthens families, neighborhoods, and the economy.

For 75 years, generations of Naples residents have turned to NABOR® members during milestone life moments – when growing families needed more space or empty nesters sought maintenance-free living. They have been there for decades and will be there for decades to come.

Choose a NABOR® REALTOR®

The path to your dream home starts with the help of a local expert, a NABOR® REALTOR®. Discover yours today at NaplesArea.com – the official website of the Naples Area Board of REALTORS®. This website allows you to search current inventory as well as connect with a qualified agent. Let a NABOR® REALTOR® serve you today.