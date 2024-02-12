Celebrate Galentine’s Day at Bar Tulia

Toast to Galentine’s Day on February 13 with ladies’ night at Bar Tulia restaurants on Fifth Avenue South and in Mercato. The evening will include complimentary tarot card readings and palm readings with the purchase of a cocktail from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the bars of both restaurants.

Galentine’s Day celebrates female empowerment and bonding, and entered the lexicon thanks to a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation. During the episode, Amy Poehler’s character, Leslie Knope, creates Galentine’s Day as a day for “ladies celebrating ladies.” The word was added to Merriam-Webster in 2022.

For restaurant information, visit bartulia.com. Bar Tulia 5th Avenue South is located at 462 5th Avenue South, and Bar Tulia Mercato is located at 9118 Strada Place.