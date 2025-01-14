Rising Sun

Nouveau neutrals and playfully structured silhouettes are red hot

By
-
Ferragamo jacket. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Ferragamo jacket. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Jacket (price upon request), Ferragamo

Tory Burch trench coat, bodysuit, skirt, boots, shopper tote. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Tory Burch trench coat, bodysuit, skirt, boots, shopper tote. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Wool trench coat ($1,998), lace hole tank bodysuit (price upon request), laser-cut box skirt (price upon request), tall boots ($748), Lee Radziwill exotic small shopper tote ($898), Tory Burch.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, belt, bangles, bracelet, earrings, Y bag; Tory Burch boots. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, belt, bangles, bracelet, earrings, Y bag; Tory Burch boots. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello strapless long ruffled dress ($3,450), leather belt ($675), smooth horn brass bangle ($1,050), brass bangle ($1,050), Arty brass and resin bracelet ($1,050), cabochon earrings ($1,050), Y bag ($3,600), Saint Laurent; tall boots ($748), Tory Burch.

Max Mara dress; Dior flats. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Max Mara dress; Dior flats. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Dress (price upon request), Max Mara; Punk flats ($1,450), Dior.

Lafayette 148 trench coat, pants; Jimmy Choo flats, bag. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Lafayette 148 trench coat, pants; Jimmy Choo flats, bag. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Napa lambskin leather trench coat in deep malachite ($3,998), napa lambskin leather Sullivan pants in deep malachite ($2,498), Lafayette 148; natural leopard print pony flats ($1,125), natural leopard print pony shoulder bag ($1,595), Jimmy Choo.

Louis Vuitton dress, parka, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Louis Vuitton dress, parka, handbag. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Dress ($3,750), double-layered parka ($5,950), Capucines mini handbag ($9,400), Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton top, pants, boots. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Louis Vuitton top, pants, boots. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Knit top ($1,820), pants ($3,500), Edge Wedge ankle boots ($1,890), Louis Vuitton

Versace jacket, skirt, heels, choker. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Versace jacket, skirt, heels, choker. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Dalmatian jacket ($7,900), dalmatian skirt ($3,900), dalmatian heels (price upon request), silver choker (price upon request), Versace.

Dior dress, necklace. Photo by Gabor Jurina
Dior dress, necklace. Photo by Gabor Jurina

Long dress ($10,500), Cabinet de Curiosités necklace ($5,900), Dior.

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Coral Castle Museum & Sculpture Garden, Homestead

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Nancy Schneider, One Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Orlando Noah

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR