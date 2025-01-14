Rising Sun

Jacket (price upon request), Ferragamo
Wool trench coat ($1,998), lace hole tank bodysuit (price upon request), laser-cut box skirt (price upon request), tall boots ($748), Lee Radziwill exotic small shopper tote ($898), Tory Burch.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello strapless long ruffled dress ($3,450), leather belt ($675), smooth horn brass bangle ($1,050), brass bangle ($1,050), Arty brass and resin bracelet ($1,050), cabochon earrings ($1,050), Y bag ($3,600), Saint Laurent; tall boots ($748), Tory Burch.
Dress (price upon request), Max Mara; Punk flats ($1,450), Dior.
Napa lambskin leather trench coat in deep malachite ($3,998), napa lambskin leather Sullivan pants in deep malachite ($2,498), Lafayette 148; natural leopard print pony flats ($1,125), natural leopard print pony shoulder bag ($1,595), Jimmy Choo.
Dress ($3,750), double-layered parka ($5,950), Capucines mini handbag ($9,400), Louis Vuitton
Knit top ($1,820), pants ($3,500), Edge Wedge ankle boots ($1,890), Louis Vuitton
Dalmatian jacket ($7,900), dalmatian skirt ($3,900), dalmatian heels (price upon request), silver choker (price upon request), Versace.
Long dress ($10,500), Cabinet de Curiosités necklace ($5,900), Dior.
Story Credits:
Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Coral Castle Museum & Sculpture Garden, Homestead
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Nancy Schneider, One Management, New York
Hair and makeup: Heather Blaine, Creative Management, Miami
Digital tech: Orlando Noah
