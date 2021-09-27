Sarah Frey is an Earth Goddess

It was a damp, cold day in southern Illinois, where Sarah Frey was working several years ago, when warm Gulf breezes drifted into her consciousness. That sensation piqued her interest, so she pulled out a map. Frey, found- er and CEO of Frey Farms, a multi-state fresh produce and beverage company, is in the farm business, and has always liked looking at land. She receives a fair number of overtures via email, but this one property in Naples caught her eye. Frey already knew Naples and South Florida well, with produce operations nearby and having snuck in a couple mini vacations at the beach resorts.

“When I saw the listing for the house and land, about two acres at that point, I realized it was close to Fifth Avenue and the beach, which was great,” she says. “It was in the middle of nowhere, another plus. I also liked that it was an auction situation. I like auctions. The next day, I flew down to check it out. After two hours of walking around the grounds, the property agent finally said to me, ‘Don’t you want to see the house?’”

After that initial purchase, Frey, a single mother of two teenage sons, spent several years acquiring adjoining lots, and she now has slightly more than 10 acres. Much of the property is filled with fun, family-centric elements. Lovely garden paths, a swimming pool, a guesthouse, ponds, an outdoor kitchen, and a fire pit are thoughtfully placed throughout the abundantly shaded property. As you walk along, you can feast your eyes on specimen plantings and blooming flowers. It’s an ideal retreat for when she steps off the tractor and out of her boots into her flip-flops. “We have farms in south central and north Florida, in Hendry County, Newberry, Parrish, and LaBelle,” she notes.

“There’s a lot to this project and it’s still a work in progress,” Frey adds. “I wanted to keep everything in a natural environment and bring the outside in. I also wanted to be creative and reuse what was here already. But mostly, I wanted this to be a new home for my family, for Luke, Will, and me.”