Sterling’s Club Set to Debut in 2027

Sterling’s Club, an exclusive private members club housed within The Carnelian, will debut in early 2027 alongside the luxury hotel, bringing world-class amenities, cultural programming, and a vibrant social hub for members and guests in the heart of Naples. The official groundbreaking will take place January 28.

The Carnelian Hotel

The Carnelian Hotel will feature 70 AvroKo-designed suites that combine luxurious finishes, red marble accents, and stunning design details to create warm, and inviting spaces that seamlessly merge contemporary and classic. Offering personalized butler service, private chef dining in select suites, and in-house chauffeur service, the hotel promises a unique boutique experience.

Fine Dining

Members can indulge in all-day dining and entertainment within The Club Room, in addition to the 100-seat Dining Room serving nightly dinner and weekend brunch.

For a truly decadent experience, The Champagne Bar offers a curated selection of rare vintage champagnes paired with sushi and crudo, while The Wine Cellar boasts a $1 million dollar wine collection, private wine lockers, and guidance from an in-house Court of Master Sommeliers.

Enjoy small-batch spirits at the Boulevardier cigar lounge and craft cocktails the Jetlag speakeasy.

Cultural Programming and The Drawing Room

Artis–Naples and Gulfshore Playhouse will present an array of live shows, curated art events, and intimate gatherings, providing members access to world-class entertainment. Members can also enjoy The Drawing Room, a private corner to work, read, or reflect, housing a rare book collection.

The Wellness Club

Members and hotel guests can access The Wellness Club, featuring complimentary private training and a Hydrotherapy Zone featuring a hammam, cold plunge, and infrared salt sauna.

The spa will feature eight treatment rooms, a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, beauty services, and a sports suite featuring a golf simulator, an honor bar, and a billiards table. Professional trainers and a dedicated lifestyle director will offer curated wellness journeys tailored to members, while the on-site cafe will serve fresh-pressed juices and healthy snacks.

The Rooftop

Head upstairs to an enclave exclusive to members and guests. Bookable cabanas will be available for members, alongside the adults-only and active pools, daybeds, and ocean sunset views. Savor a meal at Riva, an Italian trattoria specializing in hand-made pastas and artisanal pizzas.

Sterling’s Club is now accepting applications for Individual and Dual memberships at pre-construction pricing.

For more information, visit sterlingsclub.com.