Comfort Plus: New 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Ladies and gentlemen, on our flight today we’ll be cruising at the height of luxury and at the speed of delight.

So buckle up, put your seat in the reclined and opulent position, pour yourself a glass of bubbles from the rear-seat chiller, and relax.

Your business jet today isn’t a Gulfstream G550 or Bombardier Challenger, but something more down to earth, yet with equal opulence and comfort.

Welcome to the very latest Maybach-Mercedes S-Class uber-limousine.

Mercedes introduced the first S-Class with a Maybach badge back in 2015 as a true flagship for the three-pointed star brand. It was designed to go head-to-head with the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur, but never quite matched the British duo for bespoke luxury. All that changes with this much-improved 2027 Maybach S.

For starters, it now looks much more than a gussied-up Mercedes S-Class on which it’s obviously based. That big chrome grille on the nose is now 20 percent larger than before, and wouldn’t look out of place on the front of a Peterbilt. It’s also ringed with light, as is the Mercedes star atop the hood.

While those new headlights, with their twin three-pointed stars, are shared with the newly-redesigned S-Class, they have lovely rose-gold detailing and yes, more Maybach logos.

From the side, you see the extra seven inches added to the wheelbase compared to the longest Merc, giving the Maybach its stretched-limo stance. But the car’s trademark two-tone paint, along with towering new 20- and 21-inch forged alloys somehow disguise its 18 feet of length.

As with any Maybach S-Class, the highlight is the hedonistic, business jet-like comfort offered in the rear seats. These La-Z-Boys on steroids offer close to four feet of legroom in their upright position, and recline to near flat-bed form. Monogrammed leather throw pillows and puffy headrests add to the bliss.

Up front, this Maybach benefits from all the tech changes that came with the 2027 Mercedes S, like the huge glass MBUX Superscreen that flows from pillar to pillar.

The crystal-clear display integrates a 12.3-inch driver’s screen with cool 3D rose-gold dials, a 14.4-inch central infotainment display, and a 12.3-inch screen for the passenger.

As you’d expect, there’s a multitude of options for bespoking the interior and exterior. For this latest version however, Maybach ramps things up with its Manufaktur and Manufaktur Made to Measure personalization programs. Now you get a choice of more than 400 interior colors and 150-plus paint choices.

While few Maybach owners will concern themselves with what goes on beneath that mile-long hood, they should be impressed at the technology. Borrowed from the latest Merc S-Class is a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft normally seen in performance sportscar engines. With mild-hybrid electric assistance, it cranks out a non-trivial 530 horsepower—34 more than in the last V8—to waft the new Maybach S 580 to 60 in just 3.9 seconds.

In the interest of offering ultimate refinement, or at least the promise of it, Maybach has managed to hang on to the mighty 621 hp V12 from the last generation S 680. Interestingly, despite its power advantage, it’s almost half a second slower to 60 than the V8.

We got to spend a couple of blissful days in the South of France trying on the S 580 for size, and came away hugely impressed.

The true highlight is the magic carpet-like ride, delivered by the car’s Airmatic adaptive air suspension and magical “Maybach” mode, one of six pre-set drive settings that puts the priority on comfort. The way it absorbs lumps and bumps is otherworldly.

Behind the wheel, with “Sport” mode selected, the big Maybach feels sure-footed, poised, and surprisingly agile on southern France’s snaking mountain roads.

Rear-axle steering improves high-speed stability, while in town it gives a tighter turning radius for easier parking.

No, Maybachs don’t come cheap. The new S 580 kicks-off at $211,500 while the V12 S 680 will set you, or more likely the company accountant, back $248,800. Yet compared to Bentley and Rolls offerings, it’s something of a bargain.

And compared to that Gulfstream jet, it’s a give-away.