Sugar & Spice A blend of sweet and zesty fashion, cooking, and beauty essentials to please today's savvy shopper By Liza Smith - April 7, 2020 Pops of Color Jot sentiments on these small notes ($75 for set of 24 notecards with matching envelopes) from Felix Doolittle, featuring co-founder Felix Fu's watercolor popsicle illustration on thick card stock. Arabesque of Naples (arabesque ofnaples.com) Clutch Player Showcase your sweet tooth without sacrificing your physique thanks to designer Kent Stetson and his macaron clutch ($212), outfitted in a tantalizing print and a 3-D macaron accent on the flap. Bruno, Naples (brunonaples.com) Candy Crush Roxanne Assoulin, a 60-something grandmother with a fashion background, became an Instagram sensation when she debuted her line of bold, stackable, enamel stretch bracelets like this Candy Stripe trio ($225 for set). (roxanneassoulin.com) You Da Bomb Coconut and sugar infused with musk and vanilla create a scent evocative of sunny days by the shore in this relaxation-inducing shower bomb ($7) from Mer Sea. Anthropologie, Naples (anthropologie.com) Three Bling Circus A beloved big top treat gets a sophisticated makeover with Par Avion Tea's Cotton Candy black tea ($16.95 for 2 oz.), which boasts cotton candy bits weaved throughout the leaves. Patina Collection, Naples (patinacollection.com) Just Dessert Having your cake and eating it too has never been easier thanks to cake jars ($5.95) from Sassy Cakes. Choose from 11 flavors (including Chocolate Decadence and Lemon Parade of Blueberry) that are layered with frosting and sprinkles in a sealed jar that can be delivered directly to your door through GrubHub or Uber Eats. Sassy Cakes, Naples (sassycakesnaples.com) Face Forward In addition to being a powerhouse spice, turmeric can calm down uneven skin tone and texture in beauty products like the Kora Organics Turmeric 2-in-1 Brightening and Exfoliating Mask ($48). Sephora, Estero (sephora.com) Pepper Upper Sport these Rebecca de Ravenel Paprika chandelier earrings ($345), dressed with pepper-shaped charms sure to inspire feisty conversations. Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples (saksfifthavenue.com) Add Aleppo, a spice made from peppers grown on the border between Syria and Turkey, to your culinary repertoire with Villa Jerada's version ($8 for 2.1 oz.), which can be used in lieu of chili flakes in soups and stews, and on grilled meat, pizza, and even potato chips. Sur La Table, Naples (surlatable.com) Sleek Shakers Increase your tablescape's global reach with L'Objet's 24-karat gold-plated pagoda spice jewels ($250 for set), adorned with freshwater pearls and Swarovski crystal accents. Gattle's, Naples (gattles.com) Bound to Impress Wow guests with your spice savvy after studying award-winning cookbook author and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi's book, The Encyclopedia of Spices & Herbs (HarperCollins Publishers, $40). Barnes & Noble, Naples (bn.com) Slide Into Style A play on organic forms, the spice-colored, crocodile-embossed Penelope mules ($458) by Cult Gaia are elevated by a sculptural heel of stacked gold-tone rocks. Nordstrom, Naples (nordstrom.com)
