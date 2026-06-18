Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro to Host Wine Dinner Series

Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro will launch its Wine Dinner Series, six-course Persian dining experience paired with wines from Black Stallion Estate Winery in Napa, kicking off on June 30.

Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and is designed as an immersive culinary journey lasting two and a half hours. Guests will enjoy thoughtfully paired courses while engaging with Black Stallion Estate Winery ambassador Olga Khorunzha, who will guide attendees through each wine pairing and share insights into the winery’s history, vineyards, and winemaking philosophy.

Here’s a sneak peek of Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro’s June 30 menu:

First Course: Pomegranate spinach salad, made with Granny Smith apples, red onions, dried apricots, figs, French feta, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers tossed in house-made pomegranate vinaigrette. Pired with Black Stallion Sauvignon Blanc.

Pomegranate spinach salad, made with Granny Smith apples, red onions, dried apricots, figs, French feta, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers tossed in house-made pomegranate vinaigrette. Pired with Black Stallion Sauvignon Blanc. Second Course: Abadani tamarind shrimp, showcasing grilled shrimp with onions and julienned carrots in a zesty tamarind sauce. Paired with Black Stallion Chardonnay from Los Carneros.

Abadani tamarind shrimp, showcasing grilled shrimp with onions and julienned carrots in a zesty tamarind sauce. Paired with Black Stallion Chardonnay from Los Carneros. Third Course: Eggplant and artichoke gratin layered with French feta, olives, and mustard-dill sauce. Paired with Black Stallion Limited Release Cabernet Sauvignon.

Eggplant and artichoke gratin layered with French feta, olives, and mustard-dill sauce. Paired with Black Stallion Limited Release Cabernet Sauvignon. Fourth course: Koofteh anar, a pistachio lamb meatball served atop butternut squash and finished with a mint-infused pomegranate pinot noir reduction. Paired with Gaspare Cabernet Sauvignon from Oak Knoll.

Koofteh anar, a pistachio lamb meatball served atop butternut squash and finished with a mint-infused pomegranate pinot noir reduction. Paired with Gaspare Cabernet Sauvignon from Oak Knoll. Entrée: Bha Bha’s signature Sheeshleek, a grilled double lamb chop, accompanied by tamarind shrimp, zereshk polo (wild barberry rice), and asparagus. Paired with Black Stallion’s 2021 Transcendent Cabernet Sauvignon.

Bha Bha’s signature Sheeshleek, a grilled double lamb chop, accompanied by tamarind shrimp, zereshk polo (wild barberry rice), and asparagus. Paired with Black Stallion’s 2021 Transcendent Cabernet Sauvignon. Dessert: Miniature Persian baklava layered with almonds, pistachios, and walnuts in filo pastry, finished with rosewater syrup and sour cherries. The pastries will be served alongside bastani, Persian ice cream with saffron, rosewater, and pistachios.

The evening concludes with traditional cardamom tea service presented in ornate silver tea glass holders known as podstakanniks.

Seating is limited and reservations are required. The dinner is priced at $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

To reserve, call Bha! Bha! Persian Bistro at (239) 594-5557, visit OpenTable, or visit bhabhabistro.com.