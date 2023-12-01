Naples native Jay Hartington, the co-owner and CEO of Marissa Collections, has been a pivotal figure in the luxury retail landscape since the boutique’s establishment in 1975. The family-owned and operated establishment, renowned for its curated collections of jewelry, apparel, and accessories, expanded its reach in 2021 with a Palm Beach location at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. Jay’s visionary leadership manifested itself in groundbreaking initiatives, including The Jewelry Gallery and marissacollections.com; a new boutique at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples; and a 4,000-square-foot Palm Beach Penthouse addition opening this fall. Known not just for jewelry, Marissa Collections proudly features designs from acclaimed names such as Oscar de la Renta, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce & Gabbana, but a few of its favorite jewelers include: Kwiat, Foundrae, Sidney Garber, Irene Neuwirth, Brent Neale, and David Webb.

Before his venture into luxury retail, Hartington worked as an investment banker and now contributes to the Couture Retail Advisory Council and holds an accreditation as a Gemological Institute of America Accredited Jewelry Professional.

In 2022, Marissa Collections received the GEM Award for Retail Excellence, recognizing its transformative impact on the jewelry retail sector. To delve deeper into the world of Marissa Collections, visit marissacollections.com.

1167 THIRD ST., S., NAPLES, FL

239-263-4333 | MARISSACOLLECTIONS.COM