The Face of Flooring

Susan Hadinger is the CEO of Hadinger Flooring in Naples, one of the country’s Top 50 Flooring Retailers (Floor Covering Weekly), and a company that has been in her family for generations.

Hadinger was formerly a teacher in Colorado. The experience provided her with valuable leadership skills. In 2010, she moved to Florida and transitioned to an executive role within the family business. However, both she and her mother, Judy Hadinger, remain highly devoted to the teaching community, donating hundreds of rugs to local teachers every year.

Beyond her role as CEO, Susan has become a prominent figure in the flooring industry. She is consistently recognized as one of the most influential women in the trade and serves on the board of the National Floorcovering Alliance. Her contributions to advancing this male-dominated field are a true inspiration to women seeking success in the corporate world.

6401 AIRPORT PULLING RD., N., NAPLES, FL

239-566-7100 | HADINGERFLOORING.COM